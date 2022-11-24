Commercial areas in Mohali cleared of encroachments

Tribune News Service

Mohali, November 23

In a joint action, the Mohali Municipal Corporation and the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) carried out an anti-encroachment drive in the commercial areas in Phase IX and Phase X here today. Armed with a posse of police personnel and earth movers, officials demolished illegal structures and confiscated goods in the encroached areas.

Officials said the drive remained largely peaceful with only a few owners of the commercial areas engaging in arguments. They said the drive was an ongoing process and it would continue in the coming days.

The officials demolished platforms and other structures built on the rear of shops in Phase X and Phase IX.

Sources said after the commercial areas, residential areas would also be cleared of encroachments.

The owners of commercial areas complained that no prior notice was given to them and MC and GMADA officials came with earthmoving machines straightaway.

“The anti-encroachment drive is being carried out in compliance with the Punjab and Haryana High Court. No prior notice is required in such cases,” said Sahil Grover, SDO, Building branch, GMADA.

He appealed to people to remove the illegal encroachments in the front and back of their houses and shops themselves. Otherwise, the GMADA team would take action against the violators.