Committed to diversifying farming: Minister

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 19

Minister for Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Dairy Development Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal today discussed the problems being faced by dairy and fish farmers.

During a meeting at the livestock complex here today, the Cabinet Minister said the government was committed to diversifying agriculture. A massive campaign would be launched to promote the allied occupations of agriculture, dairy farming and fisheries, he added.

The minister said the government would extend maximum help to those who were willing to adopt these practices.

Dhaliwal said to reduce the cost of electricity for fish and shrimp farming, a proposal should be submitted for providing subsidised solar pumps.