 Committed to Metro project, says Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit

  • Chandigarh
  • Committed to Metro project, says Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit

Committed to Metro project, says Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit

Unified Metro Transportation Authority to meet soon

Committed to Metro project, says Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit

UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit addresses the media at the UT Secretariat on Wednesday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: NITIN MITTAL



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 13

Identifying traffic as a major concern in Chandigarh, UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit has emphasised that the Metro project is his priority solution.

Drawing on his experience as former Urban Development Minister in Maharashtra, Purohit, during a media interaction here today, asserted the swift commencement of the Metro project with the aim of addressing the city’s traffic issues. The 23-member Unified Metro Transportation Authority (UMTA) is set to convene soon.

RITES Ltd submitted an alignment option report on December 11, proposing three corridors covering approximately 89 km. With the Alternative Analysis Report (AAR) and Detailed Project Report (DPR) expected by January 2024, process for Phase 1 may commence in April, with targeted completion by 2034.

Purohit said the need-based policy of the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) was also under reconsideration, but emphasised the prevention of encroachments and further constructions in future.

On the general housing schemes, Purohit stated there was no urgent need for additional schemes in the already overpopulated city. He said the city was earlier planned for a population of 5 lakh but now it has increased to nearly 14 lakh. He said the general housing scheme to come up at IT Park was stalled due to the lack of environmental clearance from the Union Government.

He further said the general housing scheme to come up in Sector 53 was put on hold, but not completely abandoned. Purohit said the land currently left in the city would be utilised for other projects. He highlighted the importance of reserving land for future generations.

Focusing on education, Purohit shared updates on ongoing construction of schools and the process for recruiting 1,100 schoolteachers, to be completed within the next two months. Addressing concerns about the pace of development, he reassured the public, highlighting progress in establishing government schools, a nursing home and a government college.

He also mentioned a significant budget utilisation and the impending relocation of central government offices to Chandigarh, including that of the Enforcement Directorate, National Investigative Agency (NIA), and the BSF.

"My main focus is to make the city a health and education hub," he said, adding that construction of 10 schools has been recommended, with four schools already built and work underway on three.

He said there were some reports that development work was not being done in the city, but development was progressing at a good pace in all areas. "We are establishing 10 government schools, a nursing home, and a government college. In the Police Department, several measures have been taken. Of the total budget of Rs 6,087 crore allocated for the year 2023-24, we have spent Rs 4,625 crore, meaning 75% of the budget has been utilised."

Recruitment of 1,100 teachers in 2 months

  • The Administrator said need-based policy of the CHB was under reconsideration, but emphasised the prevention of encroachments
  • There was no urgent need for additional housing schemes in the already overpopulated city
  • General housing scheme to come up in Sector 53 was put on hold, but not completely abandoned
  • Ongoing construction of schools and the process for recruiting 1,100 schoolteachers to be completed within next two months

