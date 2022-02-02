Committed to Mohali’s development: AAP

Mohali, February 1
Whenever people of the constituency need us, we will come forward, as we are committed to serving the residents day and night, said AAP candidate from Mohali Kulwant Singh during his door-to-door campaign at Silvi Park, Phase 10, Jagatpura, TDI and Phase 11.
Kulwant said people were fed up with previous governments which had made false promises and now, they wanted to give a chance to AAP. He said people knew that it was the only party which could develop Mohali and solve its problems.
After coming to power, AAP will do all-round development of Mohali. Kulwant claimed MLA Balbir Singh Sidhu told only big lies in the name of development. `—
