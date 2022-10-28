Committee fails to find demolition time of load bearing wall at GMSH-16

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, October 27

A fact finding committee appointed by the administration has failed to find the time period when a load bearing wall between chemist shop No. 6 and the public passage at Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16 (GMSH-16), might have been demolished.

The Health Department has submitted a report before a local court during the hearing of a civil suit filed by chemist Sunil Kumar through advocate Munish Dewan challenging the eviction notice. The UT formed committee after court stayed the operation of the eviction notice on September 23, 2022.

The reports mentions that a file related to chemist shop, GMSH 16, Chandigarh, beyond 2014 is missing and the SSP has been requested to lodge an FIR in this regard.

The report says that fact finding committee also tried to find out the exact date of demolition of load No. 6 bearing wall between shop/booth and passage from previous Directors, Medical Superintendents and Planning Officers of the GMSH-16, who were posted there since 2000.

“After going through replies of senior officers nothing substantial was found related to the time period when the load bearing wall between shop No. 6 and the public passage might have been demolished,” the report states.

The committee concluded that the area of the chemist shop was not mentioned in auction and possession documents, lease deeds and even in extension letters. The committee assessed Rs 64,69,91 loss to the exchequer as calculated as per the collector rate.

UT’s plea dismissed

A local court has dismissed an application moved by the Director, Health Services (DHS), challenging the maintainability of the civil suit filed by Sunil Kumar, owner of the sole chemist shop at the GMSH, Sector 16, Chandigarh. The court has also directed the DHS to submit reply on the application of Sunil Kumar for granting stay on the fresh notice issued by the Health Department for the termination of the lease deed of the shop.