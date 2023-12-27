Committee gives nod to 17 more C&D waste collection centres

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 26

Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC) of the Municipal Corporation (MC) today accorded its approval for the construction of 17 additional construction and demolition (C&D) waste collection points across the city, for which Rs 40.97 lakh has been approved.

According to the MC, these collection points are to be set up to assist the general public to ensure that the C&D waste is dumped only at designated locations in order to prevent illegal dumping. From these collection points, waste can be easily collected and transported to the processing facility at the Industrial Area, Phase I.

As per the star rating protocol for a garbage-free city, in the section of C&D waste collection, the facility of collection of such waste from the premises of non-bulk generators should be available in 90 per cent of the total wards. It is to be done for achieving level 4, which is a 7 star rating (i.e. 300 out of 300 marks).

At present, C&D waste collection points are available in 20 of the 35 wards (a total of 22 units). To have 100 per cent collection in every ward, 17 more such points are required to be set up.

Besides, the extension of the contract for operation and maintenance of gaushalas in Maloya and Sector 45, was approved for a period from November 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024.

The laying of a pipeline along with construction of mew machine holes and road gullies near plot No. 29 in Industrial area Phase I for a smooth functioning of storm water drainage was also okayed at an estimated cost of Rs 48.01 lakh.

The laying of a sewer line and construction of machine holes for strengthening of the sewerage near Gurudwara Sahib, Ram Darbar Colony, Phase II, was approved at an estimated cost of Rs 26.73 lakh.

The upgrade of the front of the markets at Sector 29 C and D at an estimated cost of Rs 25.90 lakh was granted approval.

Providing and fixing of “keep left” board, cat-eyes and median marker on V-4 & V-5 road for improvement of road safety in Sector 44 and 51 was okayed among other agenda items.

The F&CC meeting was held today under the Chairmanship of Mayor Anup Gupta and was attended by other members of the committee — Gurpreet Singh Gabi, Harpreet Kaur Babla and Neha — and other senior officers of the MC.

House meet put off

A meeting of MC House, which was scheduled for Wednesday, has been postponed. Sources said MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra had gone out of station for three days. The meeting is expected to be held on January 2 now. It will be the last meeting of Mayor Anup Gupta’s term.

Garbage-free star rating

As per the star rating protocol for a garbage-free city, the facility of C&D waste collection from the premises of non-bulk generators should be available in 90 per cent wards. At present, C&D waste collection points are available in 20 of the 35 wards (a total of 22 units). To have 100 per cent collection in every ward, 17 more such points are required to be set up.