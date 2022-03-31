Committee to probe Zirakpur shed collapse

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, March 30

A day after two women labourers were killed and five seriously injured in a shed collapse at a warehouse near Rampur Kalan village, the police have not identified anyone responsible for the incident and initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC.

Two women labourers, Radha (40) and Abbu (35) of Jodhpur were killed when the under-construction shed collapsed at the warehouse near the village on the Zirkapur-Patiala highway on Tuesday morning.

The Mohali administration today constituted a committee which will submit its report to the authorities concerned in a week’s time.

Mohali DC Isha Kalia said, “An inquiry has been marked to the Mohali SDM. A committee comprising the Mohali SDM, DSP, GMADA XEN and the B&R XEN has been formed which will ascertain the cause of incident and submit a report in seven days.”

The warehouse for storing tyres is stated to be owned by Gurjit Singh Kohli, brother of Patiala AAP MLA Ajit Pal Singh Kohli.

Gurjit Singh Kohli said the land belonged to him but it was given on a lease to a Assam-based company and he had no role in the construction.

Zirakpur SHO Onkar Singh Brar said, “The family members of the deceased in their statement have not held anyone guilty. Inquest proceedings have been initiated under section 174 of the CrPC. The post-mortem has been carried out and the body handed over to the kin of the deceased.”