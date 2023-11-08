Commonwealth scholarship for research scholar

Chandigarh, November 7
Kritika, a Chandigarh-based research scholar pursuing her doctoral degree under the supervision of Dr Manish Dev Sharma at the Department of Physics, Panjab University, has been awarded the Commonwealth Split-Site Scholarship, underscoring her expertise in the field of nano-materials.
The scholarship will facilitate her participation in a joint research endeavour under the Commonwealth Scholarship Commission’s (CSC) development theme of “Science and Technology for Development”.
The fully-financed scholarship will allow her to pursue advanced research at the School of Engineering and Materials Science, Queen Mary University of London.
