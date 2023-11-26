Community centre comes up at Kajheri

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 25

MP Kirron Kher today inaugurated a state-of-the-art community centre at Kajheri in Sector 52 here.

Addressing the gathering, the MP said community centres were strategically located to serve residents and were used for cultural programmes, to solemnise marriages and for other social activities.

Mayor Anup Gupta said the community centre had a capacity to accommodate 500 people and had enough parking space. The community centre consists of a main hall and a room for Sampark centre, a caretaker room, a bridal room, a dormitory with dressing room, office and toilets on the ground floor. Spaces for indoor games, lobby, library, meeting rooms and toilets are provided on the first floor.

#Kirron Kher