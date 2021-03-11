Community centre named after freedom fighter

Panchkula, May 28
Books on great revolutionaries and freedom fighters will be kept at all community centres in Panchkula so as to make the young generation aware of the contribution made by them in the freedom movement of the country.
Haryana Speaker Gian Chand Gupta stated this while paying tributes to Vinayak Damodar Savarkar during a programme held on the freedom fighter’s birth anniversary, at the Community Centre in Sector 26 here today.
He said from now onwards, the Sector 26 centre would be known as “Vinayak Damodar Savarkar Community Centre”.
