 Community centres in Chandigarh to be made fire-safe, work on : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Chandigarh
  • Community centres in Chandigarh to be made fire-safe, work on

Community centres in Chandigarh to be made fire-safe, work on

Community centres in Chandigarh to be made fire-safe, work on

The Municipal Corporation has started the process of installing the firefighting system at all its 40 community centres in the city. Tribune photo Pradeep Tewari



Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, June 14

The Municipal Corporation has started the process of installing the firefighting system at all its 40 community centres in the city.

The civic body has started floating tenders for the same in a phased manner. Fire extinguishers on all floors, the automated sprinkler system in the entire building, the fire-alarm system and fire hydrants are to be installed besides other equipment at the community centres at an estimated cost of Rs 9 crore.

Last year, the civic body had got a study done by a department and identified community centres and dispensaries where the firefighting system is to be installed. Sources said Rani Laxmi Bai Mahila Bhawan in Sector 38-C has no fire NOC even as several government functions were held there.

A meeting of the Finance and Contract Committee held in August last year decided that the firefighting arrangements should be put in place at these centres and dispensaries, which is required to obtain the NOC from the Fire Department. Getting the NOC is mandatory as per the building bylaws.

The installation of equipment will begin at dispensaries in the second phase. Though a number of modern community centres had been built in the city in the past few years, the authorities had failed to put in place the basic fire safety arrangements there.

“We will inspect other buildings under the MC as well and install the firefighting system wherever needed. The equipment will also be checked for expiry. After completing the work, the fire safety certificate will be obtained,” said an MC official.

All these centres, which witness large gatherings on the occasions of weddings and other events, have been operating without the mandatory fire safety certificate/no-objection certificate (NOC).

In its survey conducted in 2022, the Fire and Emergency Services Department of the MC had found that of more than 20,000 commercial establishments in the city, not even 1,000 had the fire safety certificate/no-objection certificate. While the MC is serving notices on these establishments, it is still in the process of making its own buildings fire-safe.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab hikes electricity rates; 10 to 12 paise per unit increase for domestic users, 15 paise per unit for industry

2
Trending

US President Joe Biden’s faux pas at G7 Summit in Italy; ‘wanders off’ only to be pulled back by Italian PM Meloni

3
Ludhiana

Officials raid 20 eateries

4
Delhi

Delhi LG grants prosecution sanction against Arundhati Roy under UAPA: Officials

5
Punjab

Punjab man who died in Kuwait fire was sole breadwinner of his family

6
Business

RIL’s Jio gets space regulator’s nod to launch satellite internet

7
2024 T20 Cricket World Cup

Not Kohli or Bumrah, Canada all-rounder Pargat Singh names Indian player he wants to meet after match

8
India

Sheena Bora's bones 'missing', CBI admits in Mumbai court

9
Diaspora

Joe Biden admn urged to take urgent action to protect over 250K Documented Dreamers, mostly Indians

10
Haryana

2 held for thrashing Sikh man in Haryana

Don't Miss

View All
Punjabi tadka at Indian restaurant in Italy as Phagwara-born owner caters to orders at G7 Summit
Diaspora

Punjabi tadka in Italy as Phagwara-born owner caters to Indian delegation

It was a split-second decision: Kerala man narrates chilling details as he makes daring escape from Kuwait fire tragedy
Diaspora

It was a split-second decision: Kerala man's chilling details as he makes daring escape from Kuwait fire tragedy

Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Sandhu’s fortunes
Chandigarh

Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu’s fortunes

PUNJABI TADKA: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep and Kulwinder
Punjab

#PunjabiTadka: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep Singh and Kulwinder Kaur

“Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho”: India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash
Trending

'Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho': India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable
Trending

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable

Rs 1 lakh for parking and Rs 8.3 lakh for a seat, the money one will have to shell out to watch the thrill in T20 India-Pakistan match in US
Trending

Rs 1 lakh for parking, Rs 8.3 lakh for a seat, money one will have to shell out to watch T20 India-Pakistan match in US

12-year-old Bihar boy averts major train accident with his presence of mind, video goes viral
Trending

12-year-old Bihar boy averts major train accident with his presence of mind, video goes viral

Top News

Indian elections victory for democratic world: PM at G7

Indian elections victory for democratic world: PM at G7

Bats for ending tech monopoly, cites its use in biggest poll...

Terror on rise, 50,000 CAPF men head to J&K

Terror on rise, 50,000 CAPF men head to J&K

Decision before PM’s June 21 visit | Assets of terror sympat...

BJP can topple Mann govt anytime: Channi

BJP can topple Mann govt anytime: Channi

Says Sikhs have forgiven Congress

Lord Ram didn’t let ‘arrogant’ BJP secure majority: Indresh

Lord Ram didn’t let ‘arrogant’ BJP secure majority: Indresh

Not Sangh view, ties with party same as before: RSS

Sole breadwinner, Hoshiarpur man was among Kuwait victims

Sole breadwinner, Hoshiarpur man was among Kuwait victims

IAF plane brings back mortal remains of 45 Indians


Cities

View All

Another fire outbreak at Bhagtanwala dump in Amritsar

Another fire outbreak at Bhagtanwala dump in Amritsar

Police solve blind murder case in four days, 1 nabbed

SHOs, police posts in-charge shifted in Amritsar

MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla holds meet with admn officials, charts out plan for better civic amenities

Municipal Town Planning wing demolishes illegal buildings in Amritsar’s Central area

Youth hurt in firing outside university

Youth hurt in firing outside university

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Chandigarh: Registration and Licensing Authority fails to recover Rs 67.15 lakh from vanity number bidders

Chandigarh: Registration and Licensing Authority fails to recover Rs 67.15 lakh from vanity number bidders

We’re committed to providing free water, power in Chandiagrh: Congress MP, AAP Mayor

Forest fires in Mullanpur, Zirakpur

One in every three elderly persons has no income: HelpAge India report

Shortage of arms, equipment was major issue in Kargil war: Gen VP Malik

No relief for Arvind Kejriwal yet, bail plea to be heard on June 19

No relief for Arvind Kejriwal yet, bail plea to be heard on June 19

High Court notice to police on Bibhav bail plea status

Sanjay Singh tells Delhi MPs: Talk to Centre, Haryana Govt

With eye on Assembly poll, political parties try to encash on water crisis, BJP leads the charge

Chandni Chowk fire takes toll on businesses, compensation sought

Speeding truck crushes 16-year-old boy to death

Speeding truck crushes 16-year-old boy to death

DC orders registration of FIRs against people indulging in illegal mining in district

Jalandhar West by-election: Candidates can file nomination papers from June 14 to 21

Undeterred by extreme heat, workers of Pendu Mazdoor Union stage dharna at DAC

Despite daytime entry ban, heavy vehicles ply on city roads causing traffic hazards

17 injured as truck hits bus in Ludhiana

17 injured as truck hits bus in Ludhiana

Narrow escape for Doraha jeweller as bike-borne youth open fire at shop

Massive fire breaks out at MC godown

Weather in city likely to stay dry

Acting Tough : GLADA launches drive against illegal structures

Punish those defacing public properties, Patiala DC tells police

Punish those defacing public properties, Patiala DC tells police

Free workshops on Artificial intelligence at Multani Mal Modi College in Patiala

Man killed as SUV hits bike

Blood donation camp