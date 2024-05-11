Commuters brave safety hazards on Zirakpur-Panchkula highway

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, May 10

With the construction work lingering on the Zirakpur-Panchkula national highway for the past sometime, the stretch is replete with several safety hazards near Baltana.

National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) officials today said the expansion project was likely to continue for at least three months. Pending drainage work, dust and gravel make it a risky ride for commuters here.

At several places, the drainage work alongside the road has been left incomplete. Iron spikes are jutting out dangerously on the road. Road users said at some places, manholes had not been secured safely, posing a risk to people at night.

“The NHAI and the MC need to ensure that there are signages at narrow stretches and adequate lighting arrangements at vulnerable places,” said BS Verma, a Baltana resident.

The long-pending construction work of vehicular underpasses and flyovers in the Zirakpur area has spelled a traffic chaos for the past two years with accidents and frequent traffic jams becoming a routine affair.

