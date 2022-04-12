Chandigarh commuters face hardships as app-based cabs, autos remain off road against rise in fuel prices

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 12

Tricity commuters faced hardships as App-based cabs and auto-rickshaws remained off the road on Tuesday in protest against rising fuel prices.

Members of the Cab-Auto Sanyukt Morcha claimed that there are about 40,000 drivers in the Tricity and their livelihood is on the verge of fall due to the rising prices of petrol, diesel and CNG.

According to them, neither their aggregator companies nor the administration cares for them. The administration only releases the notification of increasing the rate but does not make any effort to implement it, they said.

“On the other side, cab companies are also hesitant to increase the rate. In such a situation, where should auto cab drivers go? So on April 12, we will be forced to hold a “chakka jam” (no cabs or autos will run) in the Tricity,” said the association.

“This will be a symbolic but peaceful demonstration. However, if the demands of the auto-cab drivers are not accepted, then a decision will be taken on the indefinite strike,” they said.