Commuters from Panchkula Sectors 12, 12A diverted to Dhakoli

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, April 24

After the construction of underpasses connecting Sectors 12 and 12A to Sectors 20 and 21, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has started work on the construction of a road and providing connectivity to the Zirakpur-Kalka road.

People going to Sector 20, Peer Muchalla, are being diverted towards Dhakoli.

Officials at the department said the construction of the road and connecting it to the National Highway would take about 3 to 4 months. They said an approach road to the highway was being closed along with a stretch that directly connects Sectors 12 and 12A to Sectors 20 and 21. The officials said the traffic movement at the traffic lights going from the dividing road of Sector 12A and Phase 1 Industrial Area towards Sector 20 has also been stopped.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kalka #Panchkula #Zirakpur