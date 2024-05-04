Commuters hassled as SAD’s Punjab Bachao Yatra hits busy Mohali roads

Mohali, May 3
People faced inconvenience as Shiromani Akali Dal leaders, including former deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal, Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha seat candidate Prem Singh Chandumajra and local leader Parminder Singh Sohana, took out Punjab Bachao Yatra in the town this afternoon.
Road users, school buses and ambulances were stuck in traffic jams witnessed at several places as the cavalcade passed through busy roads.
Party workers strutted their stuff atop camels even as scores of youth followed the procession on their bikes, helmetless. In Phase 7, enthusiastic youths burst firecrackers in the middle of the road. Combines, tractors, jeeps, cars and four-wheelers were used to grab eyeballs during the road show.
The procession commenced at 10 am from Kurali and began its second leg at 2 pm from Gurdwara Singh Shaheedan Sohana culminating at Saneta via Gurdwara Amb Sahib, PCA Stadium, Sector 82, Manauli and Durali.
SAD leaders said the yatra would visit dozens of villages in the Dera Bassi Assembly constituency on Sunday. SAD candidate from the Patiala Lok Sabha constituency NK Sharma, accompanied Badal to Rampur village, Punsar, Khedi Jattan, Miyanpur, Bhagwasi, Aganpur and Toganpur.
