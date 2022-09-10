Zirakpur: Commuting a challenge on potholed PR7 Airport Road

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, September 9

Residents of housing societies on the PR7 Airport Road are a harassed lot as potholes and uneven stretches pose grave danger to road users here.

Commuting on the Zirakpur-Ambala stretch has become a nightmare for motorists as accidents are frequent on this road. Residents says the last time any kind of repair work was carried out here was years ago.

Key link to airport, Patiala, Chandigarh The stretch from McDonald’s on the Ambala road to the Patiala road traffic lights serves as a key link to the airport, Patiala and Chandigarh

It witnesses high volume of traffic as heavy vehicles, including trucks, buses, tippers and tractors, ply in large numbers

Heavy vehicles, fast-moving traffic and absence of streetlights are an open invitation to fatal accidents, they say.

Residents of Sushma Joynest in Chhat, near Zirakpur, say each time they commute on this stretch, they fear for their lives.

KS Walia, a senior citizen, says: “It is a killer stretch with potholes at every step. Residents face great inconvenience because of the poor condition of the road. We have approached the National Highways Authority of India officials several times, but to no avail.”

No action taken It is a killer stretch with potholes at every step. We have approached the NHAI officials several times, but to no avail. —KS Walia, A senior citizen

Dr Sandeep Singh, another resident of the society, says: “The road is in bad shape and has no streetlights — a deadly recipe for accidents. Two-wheelers are at the maximum risk due to fast-moving traffic on the road.”

Residents say as the stretch serves as a key link to the airport, Patiala and Chandigarh, it witnesses high volume of traffic. Heavy vehicles, including trucks, buses, tippers and tractors, ply in large numbers.

The stretch from the PR7 road to Chhat village is also in bad shape with the narrow road strewn with potholes.

Abhishek Sharma, a resident, says: “Accidents occur on a daily basis, but no repair, patchwork or recarpeting has been undertaken here for years.” The officials of the NHAI, GMADA and MC need to wake up and take up the work as soon as possible, they add.

#Ambala #Zirakpur