Companies remove overhead cables

Chandigarh, October 29
With two days left for the October 31 deadline, a few companies today started removing overhead wires and cables tied to trees in parts of the city.
Workers of the Netplus broadband service were seen removing their cables in Sector 29. “We started removing the cables a few days ago in parts of the city,” said a worker.
An MC official said the deadline would be over on October 31 and if wires or cables were not removed by then, the corporation would from November 1.
The corporation had earlier issued a public notice asking the firms concerned to remove the cables by October-end or else it would.
Apart from Rs 10,000 penalty, violators would be slapped expenses incurred on removing the cables or wires, according to the notice.
The corporation had earlier removed overhead cables and wires in Sectors 25, 32, 41, 42, 44, 47, 51, 52 (Electricity Colony), 55, 61, Burail, Ram Darbar and Industrial Area, Phase I and II. Following which, the firms concerned had sought three-month time to get these removed.
The bundles of cables tied to trees and electricity poles can easily be spotted across the city. Loosely hanging cables pose a threat to road users.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
At least 151 dead, 82 injured in stampede during Halloween festivities in Seoul
Those killed or hurt were mostly teens and people in their 2...
Delhi Declaration calls for zero tolerance to terror
Says increasing misuse of Internet a cause for concern
Haryana panchayat elections: Polling underway for zila parishad, panchayat samitis in nine districts in first phase
Polling being held to elect 1,278 panchayat samiti and 175 z...
J-K: 4 dead, six injured in landslide at Ratle Power Project in Kishtwar
A rescue team of about 6 persons, deputed to the site after ...
South Korean’s Yoon declares national mourning period over deadly Seoul stampede
At least 151 people were killed and 82 others seriously inju...