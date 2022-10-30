Companies remove overhead cables

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 29

With two days left for the October 31 deadline, a few companies today started removing overhead wires and cables tied to trees in parts of the city.

Workers of the Netplus broadband service were seen removing their cables in Sector 29. “We started removing the cables a few days ago in parts of the city,” said a worker.

An MC official said the deadline would be over on October 31 and if wires or cables were not removed by then, the corporation would from November 1.

The corporation had earlier issued a public notice asking the firms concerned to remove the cables by October-end or else it would.

Apart from Rs 10,000 penalty, violators would be slapped expenses incurred on removing the cables or wires, according to the notice.

The corporation had earlier removed overhead cables and wires in Sectors 25, 32, 41, 42, 44, 47, 51, 52 (Electricity Colony), 55, 61, Burail, Ram Darbar and Industrial Area, Phase I and II. Following which, the firms concerned had sought three-month time to get these removed.

The bundles of cables tied to trees and electricity poles can easily be spotted across the city. Loosely hanging cables pose a threat to road users.