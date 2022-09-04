Complainant among three held for Sector 23 ‘robbery’

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 3

The police today claimed to have solved a blind robbery case committed in the kitchen garden nursery at Sector 23 on the night of August 29. Three suspects have been arrested for the crime.

The suspects were complainant Santosh Kumar and his accomplices Ranjeet and Sonu Verma, all 20 years old and natives of Amethi.

In his complaint to the police, Santosh Kumar of Nayagaon, 20, had stated that about 11.30 pm on August 29, he was discharging his duty as a security guard at the Chandigarh Co-operative Society, Sector 23-A, which is a kitchen garden nursery, when two unidentified persons came there with their faces covered and snatched his mobile phone by putting a knife on his neck. The complainant was held hostage. The robbers then broke the locks of an almirah and the cash counter of the nursery and took Rs 19,000 and two mobile phones lying in them before fleeing.

A case under Sections 392 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 17 police station.

The police checked the footage of CCTV cameras installed near the spot and roads besides gathering local intelligence. The technical surveillance was also mounted and human intelligence was put on motion. During the investigation, Ranjeet Kumar, alias Papu Kumar, was arrested and interrogated. Ranjeet confessed that he, along with Santosh and Sonu, hatched the criminal conspiracy and committed the crime.

Santosh Kumar disclosed that after committing the crime, Sonu went to Rohtak where he was working as a gardener. A police team went to Rohtak and arrested him.

The police have recovered three mobile phones, the weapon used in the crime and a sickle. The suspects had spent the money after distributing it among themselves.

It was revealed that there was a debt of Rs 25,000 on Santosh Kumar as he had solemnised the marriage of his brother a few days ago. The other suspects were hooked to drinking and enjoying parties for which they needed money. The three suspects committed the crime to fulfil their needs.