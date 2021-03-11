Complete Panchkula beautification project by June 30, says Mayor

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, May 3

The Local Bodies Department has given the approval for the installation of air conditioners in the Municipal Corporation (MC) building at a cost of Rs 3 crore.

This was disclosed in a meeting of the Finance and Control Committee (F&CC) held today. Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal, MC Commissioner Dharamvir Singh, SE Vijay Goel, councillor Sunit Singla and other officials were present on the occasion.

The MC Commissioner said along with this, a tender had also been allotted for running e-bikes and electric cycles in the city.

The Mayor, who had sought action-taken report on the agenda passed in the last MC House meeting, directed the officials concerned to complete the beautification work by June 30. He added that the main roads and dividing roads were being covered under the beautification project.

He said due to recarpeting of roads carried out four or five times, the berms had gone down considerably, as a result of which rainwater entered the streets or surrounding green belts instead of going to sewers and gets stagnated for several days. The Mayor said now, the level of these road berms and channels was being raised. Besides, broken covers and tiles on the roads were being replaced, he added.

Goyal said at many places, grills had either been damaged or stolen. He said broken grills were being repaired and new grills were being installed under the beautification project.

He said renovation of various parks was going on at a cost of Rs 7 crore and directions had been given to complete it by June 30.

SE Vijay Goel said the old community centre structures in Sector 7 and 10 had been demolished and the construction of new buildings would start soon. He said tenders worth Rs 5.20 crore and Rs 7.11 crore had been allotted for the construction of the community centres at Sector 7 and 10, respectively.

The Mayor said local people would get all facilities at these community centres. He issued directions for floating tenders for the demolition and reconstruction of the community centre in Sector 19. He also directed to float a tender for construction of wedding-cum-badminton halls in Mansa Devi Complex, Sector 5, Sector 11, 12, 20 and 21.