Complete pending works at the earliest, officials told

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, October 13

A review meeting of the District Environment Management Plan was chaired by Justice Pritam Pal, a retired judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court and chairman of the monitoring committee, through videoconferencing.

The meeting was held regarding the District Environment Plan in four districts - Panchkula, Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar and Ambala.

Justice Pritam Pal directed officials of the departments concerned to complete their work at the earliest. Urvashi Gulati, a member of the monitoring committee and former Chief Secretary, was also present on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner Mahavir Kaushik told Justice Pritam Pal that most of the works under the District Environment Plan of Panchkula had been completed and the remaining works would also be finished soon.

The Deputy Commissioner later reviewed the activities being carried out in the district under the District Environment Plan. He directed the departments concerned to complete the pending works within the stipulated time frame. He also warned officials that they would be held responsible for not completing works within the stipulated time.

Kaushik also discussed about door-to-door garbage collection, plantation, boundary wall around the Sector 23 dumping ground, disposal of plastic, e-waste and CND waste, cleaning of drains, air quality and noise pollution. He directed the officials to complete the work related to their respective departments at the earliest.

Executive Officer of the Zila Parishad Gagandeep Singh, Regional Officer of the Haryana Pollution Control Board Virendra Poonia, Executive Engineer of the Municipal Corporation Pramod Kumar, Executive Officer of the Kalka Municipal Council Nisha Sharma, Deputy Director of Animal Husbandry Department Anil Banwala, Haryana Urban Development Authority Executive Engineers NK Payal and Amit Rathi, Pollution Control Board SDO Sudhir Kumar, District Mining Officer Om Dutt Sharma, District Forest Divisional Officer BS Raghav and officers of other departments concerned were among those present in the meeting.