Completed Ram Talai beautification: Dhillon

Dera Bassi, February 6
Congress candidate Deepinder Singh Dhillon on Sunday held a meeting with his supporters and party workers.
On the occasion, he said during the eight-month tenure of the local Municipal Council, they completed the beautification of Ram Talai while construction of a new office and bus stand was on their agenda. “These issues are a priority for us,” he said.
On the development of the area, Dhillon said water, electricity and roads were being provided to dwellers of colonies and flats. He was also weighed against ladoos by civic body president Ranjeet Reddy and his team. — TNS
Haryana speaker bats for bjp nominee
Zirakpur: Haryana Assembly Speaker and Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta said the way residents of Panchkula gave a speedy pace to development by choosing the BJP in the last elections, the people of Dera Bassi have decided to go the same way. Gupta said this while addressing a meeting of party workers in support of BJP candidate Sanjeev Khanna on Sunday. He campaigned for Sanjeev at many societies in the Zirakpur area adjoining Panchkula. He said he too belonged to the Dera Bassi area and had a family bond with the people here.
