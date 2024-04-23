Comply with fire safety norms: Banwarilal Purohit to PGI authorities

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 22

Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit directed the PGIMER authorities to ensure the safety of patients and staff, comply with the National Building Code, follow the instructions issued by the MC and adhere to the Solid Waste Management Rules.

Taking serious note of the recent fire incidents on the hospital premises, a high-level meeting was held under his chairmanship at the Secretariat building in Sector 9 here today. Purohit directed the PGIMER authorities to conduct facility inspections, regularly train staff, maintain equipment, test evacuation plans and enhance fire safety awareness.

He took note of the non-compliance with directions issued by the MC. He said it was disappointing that many discrepancies were found during an inspection by the fire and rescue services department and were communicated to the PGIMER authorities, but no corrective action was taken on these. Even the PGIMER authorities did not bother to obtain the fire safety certificate, he said.

Notably, the PGIMER authorities have obtained the fire safety certificate for only one building, out of total 17 situated on the complex.

The Administrator also directed the authorities to comply with the Solid Waste Management Rules as bulk waste generator. He ordered setting up an effluent treatment plant immediately. The PGIMER authorities assured to establish the plant by December this year.

