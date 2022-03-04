Comprehensive mobility plan for tricity on track

Chandigarh, March 3
The UT Administration today allotted the work for preparation of comprehensive mobility plan for the tricity to Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES) Ltd.
Officials of the public sector undertaking (PSU) gave a presentation on the inception report before UT Adviser Dharam Pal, wherein the Secretary (Transport), the Finance Secretary, the Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation, the Chief Engineer and the Chief Architect were present.
The inception report consisted of study of objectives, study of methodology, existing transport scenario, primary surveys and their proposed locations, survey data analysis and its inferences for the tricity.
After the presentation, the UT Administration approved the inception report and allowed RITES Ltd to begin a comprehensive traffic and travel survey in Chandigarh, Panchkula and Mohali by the next week. Based on the survey data analysis, RITES would submit its interim report by May this year.
During the survey, the PSU will study objectives and vision for sustainable mobility for the year 2041, ways to integrate mobility plan with land-use plan and determine the optimal mix of multi-modal public transport network. Focus will be laid on providing safe, secure, efficient, reliable and seamless connectivity for residents of Chandigarh.
In addition to this, the survey would also focus on low-carbon mobility plan for the city and it would also lay stress on the existing transport system with current and future demands for a public transport system.
RITES had also prepared a report on the city’s mobility plan in 2009. However, the report was found to be outdated as the city’s requirements changed drastically in the past more than a decade. Also, the guidelines set by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for the mass rapid transport system (MRTS) project have changed.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russian-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Europe's largest nuclear plant in Ukraine on fire after Russian shelling
The plant accounts for about one quarter of Ukraine's power ...
Russia, Ukraine agree on safe corridors for evacuating civilians
Moscow promises help as India scales up evacuation | 3,000 I...
US stance on Russia's security interests hypocritical: Bernie Sanders
'For last 200 years, US operated under Monroe Doctrine which...
Dialogue only way to resolve Ukraine crisis: PM Modi at Quad meet
Focus on boosting stability, prosperity, peace in Indo-Pacif...
Of 900 pupils from state, 62 back home from Ukraine so far: Punjab Govt
150-200 more in transit, may return today, says nodal office...