Comprehensive mobility plan for tricity on track

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 3

The UT Administration today allotted the work for preparation of comprehensive mobility plan for the tricity to Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES) Ltd.

Officials of the public sector undertaking (PSU) gave a presentation on the inception report before UT Adviser Dharam Pal, wherein the Secretary (Transport), the Finance Secretary, the Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation, the Chief Engineer and the Chief Architect were present.

The inception report consisted of study of objectives, study of methodology, existing transport scenario, primary surveys and their proposed locations, survey data analysis and its inferences for the tricity.

After the presentation, the UT Administration approved the inception report and allowed RITES Ltd to begin a comprehensive traffic and travel survey in Chandigarh, Panchkula and Mohali by the next week. Based on the survey data analysis, RITES would submit its interim report by May this year.

During the survey, the PSU will study objectives and vision for sustainable mobility for the year 2041, ways to integrate mobility plan with land-use plan and determine the optimal mix of multi-modal public transport network. Focus will be laid on providing safe, secure, efficient, reliable and seamless connectivity for residents of Chandigarh.

In addition to this, the survey would also focus on low-carbon mobility plan for the city and it would also lay stress on the existing transport system with current and future demands for a public transport system.

RITES had also prepared a report on the city’s mobility plan in 2009. However, the report was found to be outdated as the city’s requirements changed drastically in the past more than a decade. Also, the guidelines set by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for the mass rapid transport system (MRTS) project have changed.