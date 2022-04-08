Comprehensive mobility plan for Chandigarh tricity: RITES' interim report by May-end

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 7

To provide seamless connectivity, the Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES) will submit its interim report on the comprehensive mobility plan (CMP) for the tricity by the end of the next month.

Officials of the public sector undertaking (PSU) today gave a presentation on the progress of a study on the comprehensive mobility plan for the tricity before UT Adviser Dharam Pal. The Transport Secretary, the MC Commissioner, the SSP (Traffic), the Chief Architect, the Chief Engineer and the Chief Town Planners of Punjab and Haryana were also present.

The presentation covered the study progress, land use parameters, primary surveys and their utilisation, parking management measures and service-level benchmark for the tricity. The comprehensive traffic and travel surveys, including household surveys in the tricity, were underway, stated the officials.

Based on the survey data analysis, an interim report of the study would be submitted by the end of May, they said.

The UT Administration had allotted the work for preparation of the comprehensive mobility plan for the tricity to RITES Ltd on March 3.

During the survey, the PSU will study objectives and vision for sustainable mobility for the year 2041, ways to integrate mobility plan with land-use plan and determine the optimal mix of multi-modal public transport network. Focus will be laid on providing safe, secure, efficient, reliable and seamless connectivity to the residents of Chandigarh.

In addition to this, the survey will focus on low-carbon mobility plan for the city and also lay stress on the existing transport system with current and future demands for public transport.

RITES had also prepared a report on the city’s mobility plan in 2009. However, the report was found to be outdated as the city’s requirements changed drastically in the past more than a decade. Also, the guidelines set by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for the mass rapid transport system (MRTS) project have changed.