Comprehensive mock drill at Sector 17

In view of Pakistan’s attempt to target various cities, including Chandigarh, Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria emphasised on the importance of comprehensive readiness at all levels. Talking to mediapersons after watching a comprehensive civil defence mock drill conducted by the Chandigarh Administration at Neelam Theatre, Sector 17, Kataria said, “Every kind of preparation is necessary for the nation to be prepared for any situation... I believe preparing everything is necessary for the safety of the nation.”

The mock drill aimed to assess and strengthen the city’s emergency response preparedness, commenced around 12 noon with a simulated fire outbreak scenario. As part of the exercise, the building was promptly evacuated and various emergency protocols were enacted.

The operation was jointly conducted by the State Disaster Management Authority, District Disaster Management Authority, and key departments of the Administration. The National Disaster Response Force demonstrated specialized rescue techniques during the drill, highlighting advanced methods for managing emergency situations.