Conclave for war widows held at Chandimandir

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 3

A ‘Veer Nari’ conclave for welfare of war widows and their dependents concluded at the Western Command, Chandimandir Military Station today.

Around 200 war widows were felicitated on the occasion. Several activities, including highlighting the success stories of Veer Naris, medical check-up and redressal of grievances, were undertaken.

Information stalls were also set up by Zila and Rajya Sainik Board, Ex-servicemen Contributory Health Scheme and banks.

The participants were updated on the latest welfare schemes, SPARSH pension modules and other policies.

The event was presided over by Vijaya Khanduri, regional president, Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA), Western Command, who interacted with war widows and assured them of continued support.