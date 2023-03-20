Confederation opposes panel formed by government

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, March 19

The Haryana State Sectors Confederation (HSSC) has strongly opposed the committee formed by the Haryana Government for stilt plus 4-storey houses.

Yashvir Malik, state convenor of the HSSC, said neither Residents’ Welfare Associations would give support to the committee nor any other organisation would cooperate with it.

He said wherever the committee would make a visit, RWAs and other organisations would oppose it as not a single representative of associations had been appointed as a member in the committee. He said such a committee was unlikely to take a decision as per the recommendation of the government.

Yashvir said the government would have to include sector residents in the committee. District-wise RWA meetings would be held in this regard. A meeting of the RWAs of Gurugram would be on April 2 to strongly oppose the government decision.