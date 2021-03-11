Conference dwells on co-building new eco-social world

Chandigarh, May 28
A two-day national conference, jointly organised by Centre for Social Work, Panjab University (PU), and Indian Society of Professional Social Work (ISPSW), concluded here today. The theme of the conference was “Co-building a new eco-social world: Leaving no one behind in Indian Perspective”.
Prof Sudhir Kumar, Dean (Research), PU, and Prof Vipin Koushal, Medical Superintendent, PGI, UT, conducted the valedictory session for the conference today. Kumar spoke on the theme of the conference and stressed that, language, tradition and value system need to be incorporated in academic deliberations to help co-build a sustainable new world that would be inclusive.
While Koushal in his address stressed upon the importance of social workers in their service to needy patients. Dr Gaurav Gaur, Chairperson, Centre for Social Work, and conference convener, proposed a vote of thanks. He informed participants that the conference had put into practice the idea of sustainable world by making a conscience effort to use sustainable items.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Could be the start, warns WHO amid monkeypox surge
The virus spreads via contact with bodily fluids, lesions on...
Scotch 'made in Mohali', police bust bottling unit
Cops seize several cases of cheap liquor and empty scotch bo...
Global connectivity for Northeast soon: EAM Jaishankar
Says ‘Act East’ and ‘Neighbourhood First’ policies will have...