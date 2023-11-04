Conference on transfusion medicine gets underway

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 3

The 11th annual national conference of the Indian Society of Transfusion Medicine (ISTM) — TRANSMEDCON 2023 – was inaugurated on Friday. The event, jointly organised by the Department of Transfusion Medicine at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) and the Department of Transfusion Medicine at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), attracted around 600 delegates.

On the Day 1 of the three-day conference, Dr Atul Goel, Director General Health Services, Government of India, was present. Dr Debasish Gupta, president, ISTM, delivered the welcome address. Dr Ratti Ram Sharma, organising chairperson and Head of the Department of Transfusion Medicine, PGIMER, welcomed the guest faculty and delegates from across the nation.

The conference featured 235 scientific paper presentations by delegates, showcasing diverse research in transfusion medicine across India. Various awards were presented on the occasion.