Congress councillors taken aback as Sidhu brothers switch loyalty

Tribune News Service

Sanjay Bumbroo

Mohali, June 4

The Congress councillors of the Mohali Municipal Corporation were taken aback as three-time MLA and former Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, along with three other former ministers of the party, joined the BJP today.

Mixed reactions A majority of Congress councillors said they would remain with the party despite the fact they had good relations with the Sidhu family. Some first-time councillors said they would like to work under the leadership of Balbir Singh Sidhu and might switch loyalty.

Following in the footsteps of his brother Balbir Singh Sidhu, Mayor Amarjit Singh Jiti Sidhu also joined the BJP. After joining, the Mayor claimed that the next House would be led by the BJP as a majority of the councillors would join the party in the coming days.

The move to switch to the BJP came as a surprise to Mohali residents, especially Congress workers as the two leaders had not revealed their plans.

Senior Deputy Mayor Amrik Singh Somal said the news of the Sidhu brothers joining the BJP came as a surprise as the two had not disclosed anything in this regard earlier. He said so far, there would not be any change in the Mayorship as a majority of the Congress councillors were tightlipped on their future plans.

Deputy Mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi said he had been in the Congress for the past four decades and would stay with the party. He said they would convene a meeting of the party to decide the further course of action in view of Mayor Jiti Sidhu joining the BJP. He too said he would not leave the party despite having good relations with the Sidhu brothers.

Former Deputy Mayor Rishav Jain too said the brother duo had not taken anyone in confidence before joining the BJP. He said he was a staunch soldier of the party and would not leave it.