Congress govt lived up to promises: Balbir Sidhu

Tribune News Service

Mohali, February 14

Congress candidate from Mohali Balbir Singh Sidhu said today that the Congress government in Punjab had lived up to the promises made by Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

Sidhu said the Congress government in Punjab had worked to ensure the welfare of common man.

Sidhu said if voted to power again, the Congress government would give eight LPG cylinders to people free of cost every year. A sum of Rs1,100 will be given every month to poor and needy women as financial assistance, he said.

Sidhu said Channi was from a poor household and he understood poverty. He will not run the billionaires’ government in Punjab but will run the government of farmers, poor persons, labourers and small-medium industries, Sidhu asserted. —