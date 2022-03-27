Congress, JJP councillors in Panchkula allege bias in fund distribution

Tribune News Service

Amit Bathla

Panchkula, March 26

It was an argument over some pending development work that led to a clash between two Congress councillors and a junior engineer of the Panchkula Municipal Corporation in the Commissioner’s office yesterday. Since the beginning of the term of the present MC House, the councillors from the Congress and the Jannayak Janata Party (BJP’s alliance partner) have alleged bias and discrimination in distribution of funds for development works in their wards. They also accused civic body officials of ‘non-coordination under pressure of the ruling party’.

Salim Dabkouri, Congress councillor from ward number 20, alleged that there had been clear disparity in sanctioning of funds for development works. “Different amounts are allocated to different wards on account of the councillor’s party affiliation. It is clear that we get lesser amount compared to those in power. Injustice is being meted to residents of our wards due to this discrimination. We don’t seek funds for ourselves but for people and their betterment. Wherever there is a scope of work, it should be done,” the second-time councillor said, adding that he had been raising the matter in every General House meeting.

On alleged negligent attitude of officials towards their wards, Dabkouri said, “They (officials) have a perception that people in power can save them. Hence, they tend to get inclined towards them and act as per their wishes. We keep requesting the officials concerned for works in our wards, but our demands are not met.”

JJP councillor from ward number 14, Sushil Garg, seconded the allegations.

“It is no secret that the BJP wards get preferential treatment in allocation of funds for development. We put forth demands of our wards, but to no avail,” he said.

Rubbishing the allegations, Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal said, “I am the Mayor of the whole city, not a few wards. For me, all areas are equal. Rather, we have initiated more development works in some wards represented by the Congress.”

Over the funds issue, the MC General House, in its recent meeting, had passed a resolution for the allocation of ward development fund of Rs20 lakh every year for each councillor.