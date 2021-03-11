Congress pays tributes to Rajiv Gandhi

Chandigarh, August 20
The city Congress commemorated the 78th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi during a ceremony held at Congress Bhawan in Sector 35 here today.
Party activists paid floral tributes to the late leader and recalled his sacrifice for the unity and integrity of the country.
Addressing the party workers, HS Lucky, president of the city party unit, said: “Rajiv Gandhi was a visionary leader, who worked tirelessly to uplift the country to meet the challenges of the 21st century. His contribution towards women emancipation by reserving seats for them in the local body elections can never be forgotten.”
Lucky said he developed scientific temper among the youth and brought about a new education policy ensuring that young people in the country do not miss an opportunity to get professional education. Mushrooming of professional colleges in the country, where millions of students have been getting quality education, is a direct outcome of the new education policy of Rajiv Gandhi.
Lucky said: “The present Union Government is taking the country backwards by negating whatever good was done by Rajiv Gandhi for the country.”
