Cong protests rising prices of vegetables

Chandigarh, June 29
The Chandigarh Congress today organised a protest in Sector 35 over rising prices of vegetables.
Congress leaders and workers gathered in large numbers and raised slogans against the rising prices, holding placards, wearing garlands of tomatoes around their necks and carrying gift boxes containing various vegetables.
HS Lucky, president, Chandigarh Congress, said the irony of the fact was that the Modi government promised to bring down inflation and rising prices in hundred days but failed to do so even after nine years of its rule. He said today people are reeling under the pressure of every day rising prices of goods, be it vegetables, edible oil, pulses, petrol, diesel, gas cylinder etc. The price of tomatoes has risen to Rs 100 per kg, cauliflower Rs 80 per kg, pulses to Rs 150-220, depending on variety, gas cylinder to Rs 1110, to mention a few.
Deepa Dubey, president, Chandigarh Mahila Congress, said, "How are the middle class and lower class people supposed to run their everyday lives?"
