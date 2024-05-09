Congress-AAP a tie-up of 2 ‘thugs’: Tandon

Chandigarh, May 8
BJP candidate for the Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat Sanjay Tandon alleged that the Congress-AAP alliance was an association of two ‘thugs’.
While in Punjab the two parties are fighting each other tooth and nail, they are in alliance in Chandigarh. Tandon alleged that the Congress had always looted the people of India and all types of scam, including coal scam, fodder scam and 2G scam, took place under its ‘misrule’. In comparison, the BJP did immense development in its 10 years of ‘golden rule’, he claimed. The BJP provided facilities to people and started many schemes for different strata of society, he added.
In an attack on his opponent Congress leader Manish Tewari, the candidate of the INDIA bloc, Tandon said, “I want to remind Tewari that both the Constitution and democracy were murdered in the country when the Congress was in power. This autocratic behaviour has cast shadows over the nation’s history.”
Tandon made these remarks during public addresses held at the 26 grain market and the District Court, Sector 43, today.
At the District Court event, Rohit Khullar, president of the District Bar Association welcomed the BJP candidate and extended him support for the Lok Sabha election.
SAD, Cong leaders join BJP
- Several workers, including the mandal president of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), today joined the BJP.
- At the BJP office in Sector 33, city president of the party Jatinder Pal Malhotra and Tandon welcomed SAD mandal president Pradeep Mittal, Manavta Foundation president Sunny Rajput and others in the party.
- Earlier, a prominent Congress leader, Rameshwar Giri of Mani Majra, too had joined the BJP along with his supporters. He was district president and later became secretary of the party. His daughter-in-law fought the last MC election as a Congress candidate.
