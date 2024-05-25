Congress-AAP alliance masti in Chandigarh, kushti in Punjab: Shehzad Poonawalla

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 24

Criticising the Congress-AAP alliance, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla has likened it to a frivolous affair of “masti” in Chandigarh, a superficial friendship of “dosti” in Delhi and a wrestling match of “kushti” in Punjab. He says the alliance seems like “friendship with benefits”.

Talking to mediapersons here today, Poonawalla raised questions on the policy and policies of the INDIA bloc and said the alliance was formed not just to give direction to the country, but to benefit eight political houses of the country. In this alliance, there is friendship somewhere and wrestling as well as fun in other states. They have nothing for the public, he added.

This situation is publicly underlining a directionless Congress. Poonawalla said a lot was yet to come after the election results on June 4. The people of the country will see riots as well as the situation of triple talaq in the INDIA bloc post results.

In Punjab, the Congress and Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP are engaged in defeating the rival candidates by making allegations against each other, while in Chandigarh, AAP is seeking votes for Congress candidate Manish Tewari.

Further denouncing Tewari’s candidature, Poonawalla accused him of harbouring a vision to dismantle Chandigarh’s UT status by advocating for a “city-state” model. He termed Tewari’s manifesto as a ‘visionless’ document full of false promises. “There is total confusion in Chandigarh on which party Tewari is from? Though he has been giving guarantees to the public, first, it should be clear who he represents — the Congress, AAP, the INDI alliance or G-23?” he asked.

He slammed both parties and INDIA bloc, and called the Punjab Government a Talibani regime. On this occasion, he said he had come here wearing black clothes because the “Taliban government of Punjab has attacked the fourth pillar of democracy”.

The national spokesperson for the BJP said the AAP government in Punjab had taken action against the editor-in-chief of Ajit Group out of political malice. The BJP opposes this. This incident is reminiscent of the Emergency imposed by the then Congress government in 1975. “While Tewari talks about fighting to save democracy, why has he maintained silence on this issue till now?” he asked.

Poonawalla urged the local media to take an answer to this effect from Tewari. Attacking the Congress candidate, Poonawalls said Tewari left Ludhiana, Sri Anandpur Sahib and is now in Chandigarh. He has already made preparations from where he will contest elections in 2029 and 2034.

Drawing a stark contrast between BJP and the INDIA bloc, Poonawalla remarked that the BJP had PM Modi’s mission and vision for national development, while the latter has no PM face.

