Congress-AAP pact should continue, says Tewari

Chandigarh, June 6

Newly-elected MP Manish Tewari today said INDIA bloc would prove very good for the people in the coming days and appealed to the Congress and the AAP leadership to continue this alliance effectively.

“INDIA bloc got full support from every booth of Chandigarh. If the most important and best coordination of the alliance has been seen anywhere, then it is in Chandigarh. Whatever promises have been made to the people of the city will be fulfilled soon and better facilities will be provided to the people of Chandigarh,” said the Congress leader at an event organised by the Aam Aadmi Party here at the Shaheed Udham Singh Bhawan, Sector 44, to welcome him on his election as a Lok Sabha member.

On the occasion, Mayor Kuldeep Kumar congratulated him and said under the alliance they had completely wiped out the BJP from Chandigarh.

Co-incharge of AAP’s city unit Dr SS Ahluwalia said, “Behind Manish Tewari becoming a Lok Sabha member, there has been good coordination between the AAP and Congress at every level. The people of Chandigarh have not only made him an MP, but have also broken the ego of the BJP, which was there in their leaders for the last 10 years. The BJP did not show concern towards the people during its tenure and common people were left at the mercy of God.”

