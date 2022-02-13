Congress behind mining at Bakarpur: NK Sharma

Tribune News Service

Dera Bassi, Febraury 12



While challenging the Congress candidate, Deepender Singh Dhillon, the Dera Bassi MLA and the Shiromani Akali Dal nominee, NK Sharma, for the ensuing Assembley elections said “If Dhillon is clean on the issue of corruption, then he should come on the public platform and answer about allegations. Don’t run away from allegations of corruption.” On the occasion, people from the Muslim community announced their support for the MLA. Sharma also alleged that the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidates were behind mining at Bakarpur.