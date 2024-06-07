Congress, BJP leaders in Panchkula look forward to Assembly polls

Panchkula, June 6
Days after the announcement of results of the Lok Sabha elections, leaders of the Congress and the BJP in the city have started eyeing the upcoming Assembly polls in the state. The state government’s tenure would come to an end in October this year.
The BJP and Congress had bittersweet relations in the recent Lok Sabha polls in the Panchkula and Kalka areas. Though Congress candidate Varun Chaudhary managed to win overall in the constituency, he failed to secure a lead in both Panchkula and Kalka Assembly segments. On the other hand, BJP’s Banto Kataria managed to secure a lead from her home district, but lost the elections overall.
Congress leaders and workers led by former Deputy Chief Minister Chander Mohan on Wednesday held a get together to celebrate the party candidate’s victory. Members said, “The party candidate’s victory is sweet yet bitter for us as the BJP had a clear lead in our own district. Congress workers had put maximum efforts in the elections. Now, we will start working for the upcoming Assembly elections to ensure that shortcomings if any are dealt with in time.”
Local leaders of the BJP have also started encouraging party workers to focus on the state Assembly elections. Panchkula BJP president Deepak Sharma on Thursday said the party was assessing the ground situation after the defeat in the Lok Sabha elections. He said they were contented at the party’s performance in both Kalka and Panchkula Assembly segments, but wanted to improve its reach to the people in the two constituencies.
He said, “We have managed to win from the two Assembly segments due to our workers efforts. Now, they should start working to ensure party’s victory during the upcoming Assembly elections. Workers and office-bearers should understand and spread information about the Centre and state government’s welfare schemes for among the electorate.”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
No riders by allies, BJP to keep key ministries, Speaker’s post
NDA MPs to elect Modi as leader today | Oath-taking likely o...
CISF staffer ‘slaps’ Kangana at Chandigarh airport, detained
Attacked actor over her ‘remark against farm stir’
Cobwebs, dust greet visitors at Jang-e-Azadi
Built at Rs 315 cr, Kartarpur memorial to freedom fighters l...
SC tells Himachal to release 137 cusecs of water for Delhi
Directs Haryana to facilitate process to save national capit...