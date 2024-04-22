 Congress campaign in full swing in Chandigarh, ally AAP missing from scene : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Chandigarh
  • Congress campaign in full swing in Chandigarh, ally AAP missing from scene

Congress campaign in full swing in Chandigarh, ally AAP missing from scene

No joint public gathering of two parties since ticket to Tewari

Congress campaign in full swing in Chandigarh, ally AAP missing from scene

INDIA bloc candidate from Chandigarh Manish Tewari along with city Congress president HS Lucky during campaigning in Chandigarh on Sunday. Tribune Photo



Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, April 21

City Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which was aggressive during the recent mayoral poll, is missing from campaigning for the city Lok Sabha election, while its INDIA bloc partner, the Congress’ canvassing is in full swing.

The top leadership of the two parties have not held any joint public gathering or press conference since the Congress announced Manish Tewari as the alliance candidate for the city LS seat.

The Congress claims all is well as many AAP workers are campaigning along with its leaders. However, AAP Mayor Kuldip Kumar Dhalor, councillors, party co-in charge SS Ahluwalia, Prem Garg, Pardeep Chhabra and other senior leaders are not seen campaigning with the party’s ally, raising doubts over its wholehearted support to the Congress. However, AAP senior leader Chandermukhi Sharma, who is personally close to Tewari, is seen with him on the field.

After his name was announced for the city LS seat, Tewari had held his first meeting with the city Congress. Senior AAP leaders, including Dr Ahluwalia, were also invited to the meeting held at the Congress Bhawan, Sector 35. But, the AAP leaders were conspicuous by their absence. Later in the day, the party held a separate meeting instead, to express its support to the Congress candidate.

A Congress leader had said AAP leaders had a few reservations such as sitting on a dais which had pictures of all senior Congress leaders in the backdrop. All these things will have to be sorted out before the two parties could come together for campaigning, he added.

While AAP seemed to have reservations in going to the Congress office, the Congress leadership, including its councillors and president HS Lucky, had addressed joint press conferences from AAP’s office in Sector 39 during the mayoral poll, which the two parties contested under the INDIA bloc. Kuldeep Kumar become the first AAP Mayor. The support of AAP, which had emerged as the single largest party in MC House in its poll debut by winning 14 seats in December 2021, could be crucial for the Congress.

Meanwhile, Lucky, said, “All their people are joining us in campaigning. To go full throttle, AAP is waiting for the announcement of its new office-bearers. After that, a campaign programme will be designed formally. There is no coordination issues with them. All is well.”

Dr Ahluwalia said, “We are making our strategy in this regard. We are soon going to form a coordination committee of the two parties that will decide on campaign plans. However, we have done a joint meeting with the Congress president and the alliance candidate.”

Bansal yet to join campaigning

Former Union minister Pawan Kumar Bansal, who was among the ticket contenders, has not joined the Congress’ campaigning yet. Leaders close to him, many of whom have resigned from their posts, have been seeking the removal of city Congress president HS Lucky, as a precondition to four-time MP’s support to Tewari.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #Congress #INDIA bloc #Lok Sabha


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

‘How was the slap bro’: Pakistani athlete slaps India’s player, later raises Indian flag saying ‘this fight was for peace, we are not enemies’

2
Punjab

SAD announces 2nd list; Harsimrat Badal to contest from Bathinda, Hardev Saini from Chandigarh

3
Punjab

Former Punjab Congress chief Mohinder Singh Kaypee joins SAD

4
Amritsar

Retired ASI’s son shot dead in Amritsar

5
Trending

8 family members leave restaurant without paying Rs 34,000 bill in UK; know what happens next

6
Punjab

Congress announces 2 more candidates for Punjab; fields Yamini Gomar from Hoshiarpur

7
India

Over 25,000 West Bengal teachers lose jobs as Calcutta High Court cancels all appointments

8
Delhi What our readers say

Encroachments in Faridabad park

9
India

Indians can now get multiple entry Schengen visa with longer validity as EU eases norms

10
India

BJP candidate Mukesh Dalal wins Surat Lok Sabha seat unopposed

Don't Miss

View All
Europe is the fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate, report says
World

Europe is fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate: Report

In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients

Peony flower trials cheer farm scientists
Himachal

Peony flower trials in Palampur cheer farm scientists

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Sikhs celebrate Baisakhi on NY Assembly premises
Diaspora

Sikhs celebrate 'Khalsa Sajna Divas' on New York Assembly premises

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations
Trending

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves food at Iftar langar in Lahore
Trending

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves Iftar langar in Lahore

Top News

PM doubles down on anti-Congress pitch, claims it will seize, redistribute wealth

PM doubles down on anti-Congress pitch, claims it will seize, redistribute wealth

Opposition moves EC over PM’s Muslim barb

Opposition moves EC over PM’s Muslim barb in Rajasthan’s Banswara

Congress files 16 plaints against BJP | CPM asks top court t...

BJP wins from Surat uncontested; Congress calls it ‘fixed match’

BJP wins from Surat uncontested; Congress calls it ‘fixed match’

Court rejects Kejri’s plea for consulting his doctor daily via video-conferencing

Court rejects Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s plea for consulting his doctor daily via video-conferencing

Tells AIIMS to form board to monitor CM’s health

If Ashish attending political events, he is violating bail conditions: SC

If Lakhimpur Kheri violence case accused Ashish Mishra attending political events, he is violating bail conditions: SC

Seeks material to back allegations against accused


Cities

View All

Retired ASI’s son shot dead by armed assailants in Amritsar

Retired ASI’s son shot dead in Amritsar

Wheat arrival picks up pace in Amritsar district

Amritsar: Civic issues in rural areas remain unresolved

Amritdhari Sikh booked in Italy for carrying kirpan

Working on plan to save vanishing industry: Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal

Tough fight for Harsimrat in Bathinda as kin Manpreet, Fateh pitch for rivals

Tough fight for Harsimrat Badal in Bathinda as kin Manpreet, Fateh pitch for rivals

Akalis name 6 more, Harsimrat Badal from Bathinda, Mohinder Singh Kaypee Jalandhar

Elderly man found murdered in his home in Haryana's Ambala

Elderly man found murdered in his home in Haryana's Ambala

Mohali Police arrest two for operating interstate arms cartel, seizes weapons

Manish Tewari has no right to seek Purvanchalis’ votes: Sanjay Tandon

Chandigarh: ‘BJP set to face more intense heat from voters than severe summer’

SAD’s Prem Singh Chandumajra starts campaign in Mohali

Municipal Corporation of Delhi to launch inquiry into Ghazipur fire incident, blaze rages on

Municipal Corporation of Delhi to launch inquiry into Ghazipur fire incident, blaze rages on

Delhi court directs AIIMS to constitute medical board to examine Arvind Kejriwal

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Supreme Court refuses to entertain furlough plea by ex-Congress councillor Balwan Khokhar

Gogi gang member shot dead in Delhi

‘Arvind Kejriwal asking for insulin daily’: AAP sources cite Delhi CM’s letter to Tihar superintendent

INDIA VOTES 2024: ‘Parachute candidates’ make fight riveting in Jalandhar

‘Parachute candidates’ make fight riveting in Jalandhar

Akalis name 6 more, Harsimrat Badal from Bathinda, Mohinder Singh Kaypee Jalandhar

2 days on, rainwater still accumulated on roads in Jalandhar

Mohinder Singh Kaypee third party-hopper to enter Jalandhar battle arena

Open House: What steps should be taken to check the misuse of water during the peak summer season?

Couple dies in road mishap near Noorpura, no FIR yet

Couple dies in road mishap near Noorpura, no FIR yet

20 days into session, students of govt schools in Ludhiana await books

Ludhiana Civil Surgeon’s office to get makeover

Open House: What needs to be done to collect overdue tax, curb rising trend of defaulting?

Ludhiana doctor, businessman receive Rs 2 crore extortion call, FIR registered

67-year-old Indian Sikh pilgrim, a Patiala resident, dies in Lahore

67-year-old Patiala Sikh pilgrim dies in Lahore

16 hurt as bus, tipper truck collide

Patiala: Only photo ops, false promises by leaders during Ghaggar floods

AAP candidate befooling voters, says NK Sharma

Congress candidate highlights works done by him