Congress candidate adopting ‘copycat’ approach: Sanjay Tandon

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 11

BJP candidate for city Lok Sabha seat Sanjay Tandon today took a jibe at his main rival Manish Tewari, saying the Congress leader has adopted a ‘copycat’ approach as he was devoid of any issues and out of touch with ground realities in the city.

Tandon today addressed a jansabha organised by Uttrakhand Cell at Sector 45.

The BJP leader said he had raised issues such as share-wise property registration, one-time settlement of housing board issues and Dadu Majra issue among others. These were then later picked up by Tewari.

Tandon said: “Whatever issue is raised by me and announcements made regarding the issue’s resolution after formation of the Modi government in New Delhi next month, Tewari comes up with similar sounding promises the next day.”

“Tewari’s promises, however, sound hollow because the intelligent and educated people of Chandigarh know that the Congress stands no chance of coming to power at the Centre in near future,” Tandon said.

Tandon further said, “Tewari is fond of seeking BJP’s report card of achievements in the UT in the past 10 years which are numerous and known to Chandigarhians but when I seek Manish Tewari’s report card in Ludhiana and Sri Anandpur Sahib, Tewari ducks the question.”

Tandon said while both parties – Congress and AAP – were steeped in corruption, the BJP’s vision was of development and corruption-free governance.

RWA extends support

Rajesh Singla, President of the Resident Welfare Association of Pipliwala Town, Manimajra, declared his endorsement for Tandon’s candidacy. Simultaneously, Tandon actively engaged with the community at a conference convened by Kanwar Rana, Councillor in Burail. Additionally, Sector 38 West saw a programme facilitated by Uttarakhand Manav Seva Samiti and the Local Resident Welfare Association.

Youngsters join BJP

Youngsters from various sectors and colonies joined the BJP in Kamlam here today. The youngsters, who joined the party were from Daddumajra and Sector 25 Colony, who chose to align with the BJP under the leadership of Yashvir Rana, along with Shaheed Bhagat Singh District President Sonu Sarpanch.

Among the youth who pledged their allegiance to the party are Kuldeep Rana, Rajveer Singh Rana, Randeep, Prem Kaushal, Lovely, Prince Rana, Mohit Rana, Gaurav Rana, Deepak Rana, Amandeep Saini, Vasudev and others.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Lok Sabha