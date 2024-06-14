Congress celebrates HS Lucky’s two years at helm

Chandigarh, June 13
On the completion of two years of Harmohinder Singh Lucky as city unit’s Congress president, celebrations were held at the Congress Bhawan here. Party leaders and workers felicitated him.
Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari reached the venue and presented a bouquet to Lucky, while stating that the victory in the recent Lok Sabha election was possible only because of the Lucky-Tewari pair.
“He bet on a new face for the Lok Sabha seat of Chandigarh and played a key role in getting a ticket for Manish Tewari, who won. Lucky kept the senior leaders and workers of the party united and also showed many the way out by taking strict decisions,” a party press statement said.
