Congress criticises Punjab Governor for film screening

Chandigarh, March 20
Chandigarh Congress has expressed concern over the decision of the Punjab Governor to screen “The Kashmir Files” at Raj Bhawan today.
Describing the act of screening the film as being below the dignity of the Governor’s office, Subhash Chawla, president, Chandigarh Congress, stated the Governor was a constitutional authority and he must not promote an ordinary film.
The Congress stands for the freedom of expression and believes audience will see through the sinister game of the producers to allegedly promote fissiparous tendencies in the country by releasing a film based on “false and biased narrative,” he said —
