Congress files plea against Ward 11 poll

Chandigarh, January 29

District president of Chandigarh Congress Rajiv Kumar Moudgil has filed a petition before the Deputy Commissioner pleading that the election from Ward No. 11 be declared null and void in view of a “false” affidavit filed by Anup Gupta, BJP councillor and Deputy Mayor, before the returning officer in December, 2021.

Moudgil was the Congress candidate from that ward.

Addressing a press conference at Congress Bhawan here, Subhash Chawla, president of the city Congress, stated Gupta enrolled as an advocate in 2007 under the Punjab and Haryana Bar Council. On December 3, 2021, he filed an affidavit before the returning officer stating on oath that he was a businessman by occupation, and declared his income from business.

Meanwhile, Gupta said, “I have not contested any case for the past 10 years. The business is in the name of my family. The Congress has no development issues to raise that is why it is talking of non-issues. This is the reason they have slipped to third place.”