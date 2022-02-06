Congress government destroyed entire state: Parvinder

Tribune News Service

Mohali, February 5

Instead of developing Punjab, the entire state has been destroyed. Politics of dividing people into factions has been done by the Congress. This was stated by Parvinder Singh Sohana, joint candidate of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), during his election meetings in Dairi, Nagari, Midhemajra, Gigamajra, Mote Majra, Tangori and Phase 10, Mohali, here today.

Addressing people in villages, Parvinder Singh Sohana said during its tenure the Akali government, under the leadership of Parkash Singh Badal, gave grants worth crores especially for the development of rural areas. He said infrastructure was strengthened across the state at the time of the Akali Dal government.

Parvinder Singh Sohana said as far as the Mohali constituency was concerned, a huge sum of money had been spent on the construction of roads in villages, link roads and improvement of drains during the Akali regime.

Residents of these villages announced their support to Parvinder Singh Sohana and also weighed him against laddoos to honour him.