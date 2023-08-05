Congress hails Supreme Court stay on Rahul Gandhi’s conviction

Chandigarh, August 4
The city unit of the Congress today hailed the decision of the Supreme Court wherein it stayed the conviction of Rahul Gandhi in a defamation case.
Party workers and leaders distributed sweets and raised slogans in favour of Rahul and the party. HS Lucky, president, Chandigarh Congress, said the SC order would have a far-reaching effect as Rahul was fighting for the cause of the poor and downtrodden and a conspiracy was hatched to suppress his voice. He demanded immediate restoration of his membership in the Lok Sabha so that he continued to question the government on key issues.
Former Union Minister Pawan Kumar Bansal termed the order as victory of the people of India and said justice had prevailed.
