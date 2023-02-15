Congress, JJP rake up issue of BJP leaders’ ads on unipoles

Sanjay Bumbroo
Panchkula, February 14
The issue of BJP leaders’ advertisements on unipoles was raked up by the Opposition councillors at the general house meeting.
Congress councillors Salim Khan and Sandeep Sohi, along with Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) councillor Sushil Garg, said the advertisements of the BJP had remained on the unipoles for months but the MC did not remove these, possibly under the political pressure.
Salim Khan raised the question as to how much tax had been deposited by the BJP leaders for putting up these advertisements. He demanded that the details should be produced before the general house.
Replying to his query, Deputy Corporation Commissioner Deepak Sura said notices were being served on those who advertised illegally and the MC was taking action on a regular basis.
Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal directed the officials concerned that the illegal hoardings should be removed with immediate effect. He said a board carrying information on a clean survey should be put up on the unipoles.
The issue of lack of development in Rajiv and Indira colonies was hotly debated. Councillor Pankaj and Ward Number 7 councillor Usha Rani expressed their anger over a lack of development in their wards. Usha said the tenders for works in her area were not being deliberately floated by the authorities.
The Mayor told the officials that development of these slums should be carried out without any delay.
The councillors of the Congress and the JJP said the agenda on this issue had been passed during the previous general house meeting. Amid growing protests, Lather said he would personally try to get permission from the higher authorities to get development works done in Rajiv and Indira colonies as well as other such areas in the city. He sought one week’s time to get the approval.
Congress councillors Akshaydeep Chowdhary and Salim Khan said Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had announced that the government would provide funds for the building, and the MC should not spend public money on its construction.
