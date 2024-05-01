Congress leader among 100 join BJP

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 30

In yet another boost to the BJP, 100 youths, including Congress leader Dr Jitendra Singh Mann, joined the party today.

BJP Chandigarh unit president Jatinder Pal Malhotra said it was the result of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s guarantees and his policies that today leaders of many political parties were eager to join the BJP. He was addressing a joining programme at the party office Kamalam.

About 100 youth including Sahil Gupta, Rana Balachor, Sukhjit Singh, Gurmeet Singh, Saheb Singh, Sunny Rajput, Raki, Nishchay, Sonu, Karna and Ajay took membership of BJP and on this occasion BJP candidate Sanjay Tandon, BJP state general secretaries Hukam Chand and Amit Jindal were present.

Tandon appealed to the youth to follow policies of the BJP in future and get involved in election campaigning and spread the message regarding development works done by Modi and the schemes run by him to the people.

Ayushman Day celebrated

Families, who have received health benefits through the Ayushman scheme run by the central government, today attended Ayushman Day celebrations in Kamalam.

They shared experience about the scheme that saved them from spending lakhs of rupees in hospitals. Tandon said Ayushman Bharat was started on this day.

