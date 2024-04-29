Congress leaders join BJP with scores of workers

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 28

Two prominent Congress leaders Parveen Narang ‘Bunty’ and Parikshit Rana joined the BJP today along with their scores of supporters at two different events. Bunty was president of District Congress Urban, while Rana was Youth Congress Vice President.

In addition, the Sood community also lent its support to BJP Chandigarh candidate Sanjay Tandon.

Tandon said, “I welcome Narang ji into the BJP parivar. Congressmen are joining our party in hordes as they have become disillusioned with that party’s leadership and are getting attracted to the growth oriented policies of the Modi government and want to be with a party that is dedicated to the development of the nation.”

According to the BJP, other prominent Congress office-bearers, who joined it, were Pratap Rana, district president Youth Congress, Mohit Gopal, general secretary, Mani Rana, vice president rural and Suraj Shah, President Sector 35.

