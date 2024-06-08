Congress managed to mislead voters: Gupta

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, June 7

Haryana assembly speaker and Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta said the BJP lost to the Congress party in the LS elections for the Ambala constituency seat as the latter managed to mislead the Dalit population in the name of changing the constitution. The speaker said Panchkula residents had given the party a lead of nearly 23,000 votes in the Lok Sabha elections. “We have garnered ample support from the residents of rural areas. Apparently, the Congress party managed to mislead the Dalit people into believing that the BJP would change the Constitution and remove reservations if it came to power. Their leaders carried copies of the Constitution everywhere and spread misinformation,” he said.

He added PM Narendra Modi has categorically mentioned that the BJP would not change or alter the constitution in any way. Gupta said the party’s local leadership had devised a road map to contest the upcoming assembly elections.

Earlier, Gupta had held a meeting with various officials of government departments in the district to discuss complaints made by the residents and new development projects in the city. He said the complaints were regarding Ayushman cars, BPL cards, availing gas connections, and HAPPY cards, among others.

He said, “About 70 per cent of the problems of the people have been resolved.”

He said Panchkula Municipal Corporation would soon allocate the project of construction and finalisation of its new office in the city, which has been pending due to an ongoing court case. “The matter has been cleared in court, and we will allocate the project for completion soon,” he said.

He said the state government is set to carry out the work of re-carpeting 31 roads that would connect villages to cities, adding that it would cost about Rs 21 crore. “The work was pending because the model code of conduct was in force,” he said.

He said the construction of an underpass at Sector 20 would be completed by July. “We will allocate plots of 1 marla each to families of backward colonies soon. A shooting range will also be set up in the city,” he said.

